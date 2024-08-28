RM LUCAS HIRES LARRY BURKETT AS CEO & PRESIDENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALSIP, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R.M. Lucas, ("Lucas" or "RML") an Artemis Company, has appointed Larry Burkett as its new President and CEO.

Larry brings more than 20 years of and leadership experience that will further Lucas' vision to be the mid-market leader in saving reflective coatings.



Before joining Lucas, Larry was a Senior Leader at Momentive, where he managed North America and South America key accounts partnerships in building materials markets and industry, delivering silicones and specialty solutions to drive increasingly high application performance. As an industry recognized construction sealant specialist, Larry led innovation initiatives resulting in a patented application and significant coatings segment growth in his tenure.

At Lucas, Larry will leverage his industry expertise, management skills and vision to help the company reach its next phase of growth. In his new role, Larry's responsibilities will range from expanding key account customer relationships and cementing RML's market leadership position to ensuring peak product performance and superior customer service.

Commenting on Larry's appointment, Rudi Coetzee, Executive Chair of the Board, said, "In the past 18 months, R.M. Lucas

faced unprecedented challenges and market dynamics The RML team tirelessly executed on an improvement plan and through dedication, commitment, hard work, and pure belief in the company, has weathered the storm. And now with Larry in the leadership seat, we are in position to achieve our vision of building the leading reflective roof coatings company in the market. It is with the utmost excitement that I welcome Larry to the team."

James Ward, CEO of Artemis and R.M. Lucas

Board Member said, "From day one of our discussions, Larry understood what we are trying to accomplish. He saw the potential opportunity of the existing RML foundation and its vision for the future, coupled with his specific experience, and how that combination could result in outsized success. This type of insight along with numerous other characteristics are what make us so excited about having him on board."



Larry Burkett said, "I'm thrilled to join R.M. Lucas

in this moment when the company is moving with such determination, purpose, and clarity. I am grateful for the support of Rudi, John Fontana, and the rest of the Lucas team. Exciting times are ahead."

Larry will succeed retiring CEO John Fontana who will remain on the Board of Directors and support special projects. John's knowledge, reliability, and servitude leadership were invaluable to the organization.



SOURCE R.M, Lucas