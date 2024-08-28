Palestinian Foreign Ministry Contacts Various International Institutions To End Israeli Onslaught

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has announced on Wednesday that it has been in contact with various international institutions to address their obligations regarding the ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza and the West Bank, including its refugee camps.

The ministry said that it has instructed all Palestinian ambassadors, embassies, and missions to intensify their efforts to expose the Israeli occupation's violations to foreign ministries, decision-making centers, and public opinion in host countries and international organizations, adding that its goal is to mobilize broad international pressure to stop the onslaught, genocide, and displacement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the international community to intervene immediately and effectively to compel the Israeli government to cease its attacks. It also urged the International Committee of the Red Cross and relevant United Nations bodies to fulfill their responsibilities and protect the Palestinian people.

The ministry strongly condemns the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, especially the ongoing genocide on the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank, during which the Israel has slaughtered and injured tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, in addition to committing widespread destruction of infrastructure.

It also asserted that the siege of hospitals, the forced evacuation of Palestinians from their homes, and the imposition of forced displacement, constitute blatant violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, amounting to war crimes.