Deputy defense chief claims Poland has entered ‘state of hybrid war’

(MENAFN) Poland is now engaged in what its Deputy Defense Minister, Cezary Tomczyk, has characterized as a "hybrid war" due to escalating tensions with Russia and its close ally, Belarus. Speaking at a high-level security panel on Monday, Tomczyk described the current situation as falling just short of a full-scale war but still constituting a significant and complex conflict.



Tomczyk’s comments reflect the growing unease in Poland over the multifaceted nature of the threats it faces. He emphasized that Poland is experiencing a form of warfare that blends conventional military tactics with irregular and non-military strategies, a situation he termed "hybrid warfare." This approach, according to Tomczyk, encompasses a range of activities designed to destabilize and pressure Poland without engaging in outright armed conflict.



The Deputy Defense Minister highlighted several incidents contributing to this hybrid war. Notably, tensions have been exacerbated by the situation on Poland’s border with Belarus, where there have been allegations of Belarusian authorities using illegal migration as a tool of political pressure. Poland has accused Belarus of orchestrating the movement of migrants across the border, a claim which Minsk denies, countering with accusations of mistreatment of migrants by Polish authorities.



Additionally, Polish officials have reported incidents involving weather balloons from both Belarus and Russia entering Polish airspace. Although these balloons were investigated and found to pose no immediate threat, their presence has heightened security concerns. A particularly notable event occurred in late June when Poland reported that a Russian balloon, which had been monitoring airspace around the Kaliningrad exclave, had inadvertently drifted into Polish airspace for approximately four and a half hours. Polish authorities opted not to intercept or destroy the balloon, citing the potential for negative repercussions.



These developments underscore the complex and often indirect nature of the current security challenges facing Poland. The term "hybrid war" captures the blend of conventional and unconventional tactics being employed in this multifaceted conflict.

