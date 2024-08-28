Walnut Market - Global Conventional, Organic, Black Walnut, Persian Or English Walnut Forecast 2024-2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Walnut market by Nature (Conventional, Organic), Variety (Black Walnut, Persian or English Walnut), Type, Form - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Walnut Market size was estimated at USD 7.87 billion in 2023, USD 8.57 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2030.
The FPNV Positioning Matrix plays a crucial role in evaluating the Walnut Market by offering a detailed assessment of vendors based on key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This comprehensive analysis enables users to make informed decisions that align with their specific needs and goals.
Additionally, the Market Share Analysis provides a thorough and insightful examination of the current landscape of vendors in the Walnut Market. By carefully comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other critical metrics, the analysis helps companies better understand their performance and the competitive challenges they face in the market.
This includes an exploration of factors such as market accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation trends observed during the base year period studied. Armed with this expanded level of detail, vendors are better equipped to make strategic decisions and develop effective plans to enhance their competitive position in the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing consumption to maintain blood sugar levels Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of walnuts Rising use in food products and cosmetics
Restraints
Opportunities
Rise in R&D for development of walnut projects Innovation strategies to walnut milk production
Challenges
Side effects associated with the use of walnuts Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Trend Analysis
Cumulative Impact of High Inflation Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Regulatory Framework
Competitive Portfolio
Alpine Pacific Nut Co Andersen Shelling Inc. Ceavia CRAIN WALNUT SHELLING, LP Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc. Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc. Kashmir Walnut Group Omega Walnut, Inc. Poindexter Nut Company Rotondo Walnuts (Pty) Ltd Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers LLC Shabistan Sayyad Foodstuff Trading LLC Suguo international The Foraging Course Company The Walnut Tree Co.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Nature
Variety
Black Walnut Persian or English Walnut
Type
Form
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
