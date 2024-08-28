Fuel Additives Market Worth $8.0 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Middle East & Africa is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the fuel additives market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. The rapid urbanization and economic development in

the MEA countries owing to their extensive infrastructural development is one of the primary drivers of the high growth rate of fuel additives market. The need for fuel additives rises as these nations develop their industrial bases, make investments in infrastructure, and support non-oil industries. Fuel additives play a crucial role in bolstering these rapidly growing sectors by improving the performance and efficiency of fuels, ensuring enhanced engine performance, minimized emissions, and optimal fuel usage overall.

Market Players

The key players profiled in the fuel additives market report include Innospec Inc. (US), Infineum International Limited (UK), Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US), Afton Chemical Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LANXESS AG (Germany), Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC (India), and Clariant AG (Switzerland) and others.

