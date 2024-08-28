Salam Int'l Youth Film Festival Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Salam International Youth film Festival has kicked off in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Organised by Narimanfilm Film Company, the festival was attended
by about 600 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia,
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Italy, Germany,
Sweden, Poland, Belgium, and the UK.
Founder and CEO, Honoured Cultural Worker Nariman Mammadov,
established the festival in 2019 under the auspices of Narimanfilm
Film Company, with PASHA Holding as the general sponsor.
The festival has grown significantly since its inception, which
saw 300 youth participate in its first edition from September 2-5,
2019.
The inaugural event was a resounding success, featuring
screenings, director and actor meet-and-greets, film discussions,
and the showcasing of short videos made by teenagers.
Supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education and Science
and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, SALAM has carved a unique
place in the cultural landscape, receiving positive reviews both
locally and internationally.
At the opening ceremony, it was noted that the festival
contributes to the formation of friendly ties between Azerbaijani
youth and their peers from various countries, promoting Azerbaijani
culture and educating the younger generation in line with global
spiritual values.
This year's edition is expected to make a lasting impression on
its participants and enliven Azerbaijan's cultural scene.
The festival program and the list of participating films will be
announced later, with updates available on the festival's website and social media .
The main goal of the festival is to cultivate artistic taste and
a deep understanding of cinema among young people by showcasing
high-quality professional films.
The organisers are optimistic that the festival will continue to
foster cultural exchange and artistic appreciation among the
youth.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108609968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.