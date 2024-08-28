Salam Int'l Youth Film Festival Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Salam International Youth Festival has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Organised by Narimanfilm Film Company, the festival was attended by about 600 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, and the UK.

Founder and CEO, Honoured Cultural Worker Nariman Mammadov, established the festival in 2019 under the auspices of Narimanfilm Film Company, with PASHA Holding as the general sponsor.

The festival has grown significantly since its inception, which saw 300 youth participate in its first edition from September 2-5, 2019.

The inaugural event was a resounding success, featuring screenings, director and actor meet-and-greets, film discussions, and the showcasing of short videos made by teenagers.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education and Science and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, SALAM has carved a unique place in the cultural landscape, receiving positive reviews both locally and internationally.

At the opening ceremony, it was noted that the festival contributes to the formation of friendly ties between Azerbaijani youth and their peers from various countries, promoting Azerbaijani culture and educating the younger generation in line with global spiritual values.

This year's edition is expected to make a lasting impression on its participants and enliven Azerbaijan's cultural scene.

The festival program and the list of participating films will be announced later, with updates available on the festival's website and social media .

The main goal of the festival is to cultivate artistic taste and a deep understanding of cinema among young people by showcasing high-quality professional films.

The organisers are optimistic that the festival will continue to foster cultural exchange and artistic appreciation among the youth.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

