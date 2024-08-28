Black Piano Sponsors 'Creating A Safer Tomorrow' Podcast Episode

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Black Piano, an eminent talent partner company, is honoured to support the most recent episode of the "Creating a Safer Tomorrow" podcast. The guest speaker in this programme is Mark Balaam, the CEO and founder of Imabi, who talks about necessary measures and steps that must be taken to maintain and improve wellbeing and safety in the workplace.



The envisioned "Creating a Safer Tomorrow" podcast is widely recognised for hosting informative and informative expert discussions and interviews regarding the issues of today's organisations and individuals for a safer tomorrow. The episode with Mark Balaam can be accessed in the Purpose Playbook (



Black Piano: Promoting Talent and Health



It is worth stating that Black Piano has always been a keen advocate of talent and organisational health promotion. Being a talent partner, Black Piano matches jobs with qualified specialists to benefit the employer and the employee. These aspects all tie into the primary topics highlighted in the podcast about creating a comfortable and safe environment in a workplace.



Black Piano ( expressed its pleasure in sponsoring this episode of 'Creating a Safer Tomorrow'. Here, along with providing people with jobs, we focus on the fact that these jobs must be performed in safe environments, and the points mentioned by Mark Balaam strongly correlate with our positions and services offered.



Mark Balaam and Imabi



The guest of the sponsored podcast episode is Mark Balaam who is the founder of Imabi; a company specialising in new age well-being and safety. Balaam has plenty of experience in the field and a strong desire to design safer work environments, which is surely of interest to the listeners seeking to enhance their organisational culture and safety standards. To learn more about Imabi please visit Imabi (



Sponsorship Details



The sponsorship of this podcast episode underscores Black Piano's dedication to supporting initiatives that align with its mission of promoting safety, well-being, and excellence in the workplace. The episode can be accessed directly on LinkedIn (

Company :-Black Piano

User :- Black Piano

Email :...

Phone :-07706047206

Url :-