SUV Market To Reach $1.47 Tn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The SUV market valuation is predicted to cross USD 1.47 trillion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights

The market is undergoing major changes as demand and production increases, especially influenced by leading companies. This trend is driven by changing consumer preferences, with a notable trend towards versatile and powerful supercars. The rise in demand for SUVs is driven by perceived safety, improved cargo space, and flexibility, making them attractive to families and adventure enthusiasts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), SUVs have a lower fatality rate compared to smaller vehicles, which bolsters their appeal. Automakers are strategically capitalizing on this trend, reallocating resources from declining sedans and compact cars to bolster SUV offerings. This pivot is evident as existing automakers increase production to meet growing market appetite alongside emerging players. For instance, in June 2024, Volvo announced that its South Carolina plant had begun production of its new electric flagship SUV, the EX90. The car will be launched in major global markets, including India.

The SUV market from the mid-size SUV segment could exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032, claims the report. Buyers are increasingly attracted to mid-size SUVs for their spacious interiors, comfortable passengers, and advanced safety features, making them popular with families and urban commuters. This vehicle offers greater versatility compared to larger SUVs, offering more cargo and passenger comfort than smaller vehicles. The segment also benefits from improvements in fuel efficiency and technology integrated into it, which meets customer concerns about environmental benefits and running costs.







The diesel segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. Diesel engines are favored for their fuel efficiency, torque, and durability, making them ideal for large and heavy SUVs that are often hauled and used in long-distance travel. Consumers appreciate the extended driving range and lower fuel costs associated with diesel-powered SUVs, which are especially popular in rural areas where more expensive off-road vehicles are available. Additionally, advances in water quality technology have alleviated some environmental concerns, making modern diesel engines more attractive.

Europe SUV market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032. European consumers are increasingly interested in SUVs because of their versatility, improved cargo space, and improved safety features. The compact and mid-size SUV segments are particularly popular, catering to urban and suburban areas where handling and performance are essential. Automakers are responding by expanding their SUV offerings, including advanced technology and electric hybrids, to meet stringent emissions regulations and environmental concerns. Luxury brands also take advantage of the demand and introduce quality, premium SUV models, which offer performance and comfort with sophisticated features.

The increasing demand for SUVs has driven car companies to make more efforts to cater specifically to this market. Manufacturers are expanding their SUV range, introducing models from compact to full-size models, catering to customer needs, and investing in new technologies, including hybrid and electric motors. Enhanced safety features, advanced infotainment systems, and luxurious interiors are becoming the standard, reflecting consumer expectations for high-quality, versatile vehicles. Companies dress up SUVs in regional preferences, designs, and materials to suit markets worldwide. These strategic efforts drive the growth of the SUV market and increase competition.

In June 2024, Changan's Deepal brand officially launched the off-road G318 SUV, priced between 175,900 and 318,000 yuan (24,300 – 43,900 USD) in China. Buyers can choose between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

