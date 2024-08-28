Club T-I-L Launches Fashion Brand By Chris Tillman

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Club T-I-L, one of the most iconic growing socializing destinations online, is proud to announce the debut of its owner, Chris Tillman, in the with the launch of its new fashion brand, What Da?. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant of the club scene, Club T-I-L offers a unique blend of streetwear and chic evening wear designed for those who live life boldly.



Chris Tillman, known for his keen sense of style and trendsetting influence, has seamlessly translated their love for fashion into this exciting new venture.“Fashion and nightlife have always been intertwined, and with What Da?, I want to bring that synergy to life,” says Tillman. His mom states he has always been gregarious, creative, and edgy as a child.



The debut collection, What Da?, features a range of versatile pieces, from statement jackets and tailored trousers to sleek dresses and accessories, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail. What Da? aims to cater to fashion-forward individuals who crave a mix of sophistication and edge in their wardrobe and an array of products.



The collection is available online @ What-Da. For a $100 coupon, click HERE, and if you are interested in more perks, visit the site HERE



Follow @Club T-I-L on social media.



**Contact:**

LaVerne Adekunle, PhD

...

Company :-Club T-I-L

User :- LaVerne Adekunle, PhD

Email :-...

Url :-