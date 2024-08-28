BREAKING: Former World No. 1 In T20I Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former World No. 1 batter in T20Is, Dawid Malan, a prominent figure in English cricket, shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday(August 28) after a distinguished career spanning over 100 games across various formats.
Known for his exceptional performances, Malan boasts an impressive ODI average of 55.77 from 30 innings, with a striking rate of 97.45.
