Iran exports USD31.3M worth of shrimp in 5 months

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that Iran exported USD31.3 million worth of shrimp during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21). This period saw a notable 24 percent increase in the value of Iran's fishery exports compared to the same timeframe last year.



Overall, Iran exported 68,000 tons of fishery products valued at USD138 million in the same period, marking a 32 percent rise year on year. The increase in fishery exports reflects a broader trend observed earlier in the year, as reported by the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture’s Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market.



In the first quarter of this year (March 20-June 20), fishery exports were valued at USD121.4 million from 73,369 tons, compared to USD93.1 million from 52,282 tons during the same period last year. This represents a significant over 40 percent rise in the weight of exported fishery products year on year.



For the last Iranian fiscal year (ending March 19), fishery exports rose by 3 percent to exceed USD310 million, with a 12 percent increase in the weight of exported products reaching 149,000 metric tons. Shrimp exports accounted for USD98.5 million of this total, with major markets including Russia, the UAE, and China, despite a 26 percent decrease in value compared to the previous year.

