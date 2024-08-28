Karishma Tanna Celebrates Hubby's Birthday In Mykonos With This Adorable Message

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Karishma Tanna on Wednesday penned a heartwarming birthday note for her husband Varun Bangera, saying she feels incredibly blessed to call him 'mine'.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma, who has 7.6 million followers shared a string of romantic pictures with Varun. The couple is currently holidaying in Mykonos, Greece, and the has shared glimpses from the birthday celebration.

In the caption, Karishma wrote: "To My Dearest Husband, Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Every day with you is a beautiful adventure, and I'm so grateful to have you by my side. Your kindness, strength, and sense of humor make every moment better, and I feel incredibly blessed to call you mine. Today, I celebrate you-your warmth, your laughter, and the wonderful person you are. May this year bring you as much joy as you've brought into my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, filled with love, laughter, and awesome memories.. I love you @varun_bangera... Love K".

Tanna married Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun on February 5, 2022.

On the work front, Karishma had made her television debut in 2001 with the one of the longest running family drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

She has then starred in shows like 'Paalkhi', 'Naagin 3', Qayamat Ki Raat', 'Kahi To Milenge', 'Manshaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kkoi Dil Mein Hai', 'Kkusum', 'Raat Hone Ko Hai', 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si', 'Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam', 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi', 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo', 'Jeanie Aur Juju', 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', among others.

Karishma has also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 8', dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 7', and emerged as the winner of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

She has also featured in the legal web series 'Guilty Minds', which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Varun Mitra in the lead.

The diva essayed the role of Inspector Geeta in the series 'Hush Hush', starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.

She has portrayed the lead role of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series 'Scoop', created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

It features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in pivotal roles.