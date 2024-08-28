'No Matter How Much Blood They Spill': BJP Blasts Mamata After 6-7 Bullets Fired At Leader's Car In Bhatpara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata: Violence erupted in West Bengal's Bhatpara area on Wednesday during a 12-hour statewide strike, leaving BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in a shooting incident. Pandey claimed that his car was attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool (TMC), who fired shots, injuring two people, one of whom is in critical condition. The incident occurred amidst the 'Bengal Bandh' protests.

Bangla Bandh: Violence erupts in several locations during Bengal Bandh as BJP, TMC workers clash (WATCH)

The shutdown was organized in response to violent confrontations that took place the previous day in Kolkata, where the BJP-led 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally led to chaos and protests. The bandh, which aimed to address a range of grievances and disrupt normalcy, followed intense clashes between protesters and Kolkata Police on August 27.

"Today, as I was heading to our leader Arjun Singh's residence, we encountered a roadblock caused by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. As soon as our car stopped, around 50-60 people surrounded us. They hurled 7 to 8 bombs at my vehicle and fired 6 to 7 rounds," Pandey recounted.

"This was a coordinated conspiracy by the TMC and the police. They plotted my murder, with the police providing support and information. My security was withdrawn, and then this attack occurred," he added.

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's disgusting desperation on display! "

"No matter how much blood they spill, the #BangalBandh is a resounding success because Bengal has had enough! Mamata's thugs and her puppet police won't scare us off the streets. BJP will fight until her corrupt regime falls!," BJP added.

During a rally on Tuesday (Aug 27) demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged mishandling of a rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, protesters marched toward the state secretariat. The situation escalated when demonstrators overturned barricades, leading the police to respond with lathi charges, water cannons, and tear gas.