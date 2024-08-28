Dekton And Cosentino Pavilion By Kris Lin Wins Silver In A' Trade Show Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dekton and Cosentino Pavilion

Kris Lin's Innovative Design Recognized for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of trade show design, has announced Kris Lin as a winner of the Silver A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award for the exceptional work titled "Dekton and Cosentino Pavilion." This prestigious accolade underscores the significance of Kris Lin's innovative design within the trade show industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the realm of exhibition architecture and design.Kris Lin's award-winning Dekton and Cosentino Pavilion aligns seamlessly with current trends and needs within the trade show industry. The design demonstrates a keen understanding of industry standards and practices, while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of innovation. The pavilion's practical benefits, including its efficient use of space, interactive technology incorporation, and attention to safety measures, make it a valuable contribution to the field, offering tangible advantages for users, industry professionals, and stakeholders alike.The Dekton and Cosentino Pavilion stands out in the market due to its unique blend of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. Kris Lin's design showcases the distinctive characteristics of Dekton Slim stone panels, including their large size, thin profile, seamless integration, and recyclability. The open layout optimizes visitor flow and product visibility, creating an immersive and engaging experience for attendees. The pavilion's modular design and dry hanging construction method allow for quick assembly and dismantling, minimizing environmental impact and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.This recognition from the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award serves as a catalyst for Kris Lin to continue exploring innovative design solutions and pushing the boundaries of trade show architecture. The accolade not only validates the excellence of the Dekton and Cosentino Pavilion but also inspires the brand's team to maintain their dedication to creating exceptional, forward-thinking designs that elevate the trade show experience for both exhibitors and visitors.Interested parties may learn more about Kris Lin's award-winning Dekton and Cosentino Pavilion at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With a strong foundation in the Chinese market, Kris Lin brings a unique perspective and expertise to the field of trade show design, consistently delivering innovative and impactful solutions.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design stands as one of the few firms in China offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning. The company's design philosophy, "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation," is evident in their unwavering commitment to exceptional presentation and execution of their design works.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design, originally established in Taipei, has been operating in Shanghai for over a decade. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design, catering to a diverse clientele. With a wealth of experience and a portfolio that includes collaborations with international enterprises and developers, Kris Lin International Design continuously strives to expand its team of elite professionals to strengthen its market position and deliver outstanding design solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious design competition that brings together a diverse range of industry professionals, including creative architects, innovative interior designers, design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential players in the trade show and trade fair design fields. Participating in this competition allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional architecture and design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.