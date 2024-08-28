Soler On The Attack To Take Podium At Vuelta España

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

3rd spot for Catalan in Galicia ​

Marc Soler was one of the main animators of the day at the Vuelta España, with the Catalan rider taking third place from a breakaway on stage 10 from Ponteareas to Baiona (160km).

The fight to get in the break of the day took almost 50kms and didn't form until over the top of the day's first climb, the second-category Alto de Fonfría. It was Van Aert (Visma LAB) who crested first with Soler close behind and the pair led a group of five which would last deep into the stage.

Van Aert jumped away with 30km to go with Quentin Pacher (Groupama FDJ) with Soler missing out as Van Aert attempted to get a gap before the final cat.1 climb. The gap would hold, and Van Aert took a comfortable stage win with Soler coming home in third, 2'01” behind.

Marc Soler:

“The positive I take out of today is that the legs I have here at the Vuelta are good. I was caught out a little bit when the move went, and I'm disappointed I couldn't be with the two leaders at the front in the finish.

It was a really really hard day, and it was a hard fight to get in the break. A lot of riders tried to get in the break, but I managed to jump in the right move. I was focused on the last climb but in the end that's not where the fight was, Van Aert did the damage before that and was the strongest.”

Adam Yates continues in 7th place on GC at 5'30” behind race leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R).

Stage 10 results

1 Van Aert (Visma LAB) 3:50:47

2 Pachet (Groupama FDJ) +3”

3 Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +2'01”



