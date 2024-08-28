Russian Attack On Hotel In Kryvyi Rih: Death Toll Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers in Kryvyi Rih have unblocked the body of another person from the rubble of a hotel that was hit by a missile attack by Russian troops. The death toll has risen to four.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on .

“The death toll in the Kryvyi Rih hotel has risen to four. At night, rescuers unblocked the body of another person,” the post reads.

In addition, according to the State Emergency Service, a nighttime rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27 injured five people.

Strike on hotel in: number of casualties rises to eight





Search and rescue operations have been completed, the agency added.

As reported, on the night of Tuesday, August 27, Russian troops launched a missile attac on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih.