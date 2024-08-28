Baramulla Clinches Provincial Under-17 Cricket Tournament

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- Baramulla won the grand finale of the Provincial Level Inter District Under-17 on Tuesday. The tourney was organised by the Department of Youth Service and Sports and was hosted by DYSSO Anantnag.

Baramulla defeated Shopian in the final match by 8 runs at Railway Ground in Hassanpora, Bijbehara. Batting first, Baramulla set a target of 134 runs in 20 overs, with Ansh Pandith scoring 22 runs. Arhan, Maiser and Jerjees took 2 wickets each. In reply, Shopian failed to chase the target and lost the match by 9 runs. Arfat Qayoom top scored with 30 runs. For Baramulla, Juniad Ashraf took 3 wickets.

In the post match presentation, DYSSO Anantnag Raja Yaqoob along with other officials of DYSS Anantnag presented the trophies to both the teams. Junaid Ashraf from Baramulla was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, scoring 15 runs and taking 3 wickets.