Crown Prince Attends National Football Team Training Session

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein has attended a training session for the national team prior to a friendly match against North Korea, as part of preparations for the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the 2026 qualification.

The national team will start the third round against Kuwait at 5:00pm on September 5 at the Amman International Stadium, before playing against Palestine at 5:00pm on September 10 in Malaysia.

The national team plays in the second group of the AFC qualification along with South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait.