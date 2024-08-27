Israeli Forces Continue Bombing Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli forces continued their bombardment operations across the besieged Gaza Strip, especially in Deir Al-Balah, as the war entered its 326th day. The town, located in the middle of the strip, witnessed a bloody Israeli military campaign amidst a massive displacement of 250,000 Palestinians.





On Tuesday, the of in Gaza announced that the occupation committed four massacres against civilians in the strip, of which 41 dead and 113 wounded arrived at hospitals within 24 hours, which raises the number of of the Israeli aggression to 40,476 dead and 93,647 injured since October 7.





Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, the American network“CNN” quoted a US official familiar with the negotiations as saying that progress was made over the weekend, as mediators discussed the“final details” of a possible agreement, including the names of Palestinian prisoners in occupation prisons who will be exchanged as part of the agreement.





The official said that while such progress does not guarantee a final agreement anytime soon, negotiators in the Egyptian capital are now discussing the“fine details” of the deal.





Meanwhile, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sent the Israeli negotiating team to Cairo with a proposal regarding the Netzarim axis that divides the Gaza Strip into two parts, which the mediators had previously rejected several months ago.





According to the newspaper, the Israeli negotiating team opposed the proposal, but Netanyahu insisted that mediators rejected it. The newspaper quoted a source familiar with the negotiations as saying:“Anyone who thinks that if we solve a certain item, there will be a deal does not realize that Netanyahu will bring another item.”





On the ground, the Israeli occupation army announced that its forces were able to return an Israeli prisoner in an operation described as“complex” in the southern Gaza Strip, without providing further details.





For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it detonated a barrel bomb planted in advance in an Israeli army vehicle that penetrated south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City.





Moreover, Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, one of the Palestinian resistance factions, also announced that it shelled gatherings of Israeli army vehicles and soldiers in the axis of penetration east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.