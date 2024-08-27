CWI Announces New Communications And Media Manager

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nyssa Pierre as the new Communications and Manager.

A national of Trinidad and Tobago, Pierre holds a bachelor's degree in Communications and Spanish from York University in Canada, Executive Diplomas in Protocol & Soft from the ISPD in Belgium, and a Certificate in Destination Marketing from Temple University in the USA.

Pierre is highly qualified, with 15 years in regional and international strategic communications and public relations roles. She has worked with some of the Caribbean's most recognisable brands and personalities, developing and executing branding and communication strategies, creating compelling content, and organising high-visibility events. Her expertise includes crisis communication, government communication, and sports, where she has collaborated with current and former West Indies players, cricket leagues, Olympians, and state sports agencies.

In welcoming her to the organisation, Johnny Grave, CWI chief executive officer, said:

“We are delighted that Nyssa Pierre will join us as our new Communications and Media Manager. Her appointment followed a transparent and competitive recruitment process, and she is the ideal person to take up this crucial role. Nyssa is an experienced senior communications professional, and we look forward to her playing an active role in our management team.”

On her appointment, Pierre stated:

“My career in communications spans several industries, including corporate, aviation, international development, and government advisory, but I always seem to make it back home to sport. I am honoured to be tasked with telling the stories of West Indian passion, excitement, and determination through our most unifying pastime. Win, lose, or draw – we are the incomparable West Indies, and I am excited to rally as only we can.”

Nyssa Pierre will officially join CWI in September and will be based at the CWI headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua.

