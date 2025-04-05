New Louis Hernandez Jr. Book Digital Tsunami Sets The Stage For A New Era In Tech Innovation

Louis Hernandez Jr. is the founder and CEO of multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon CapitalSM, where he plays a key role in shaping the firm's investments and direction, particularly in the sports and media technology, financial technology, and digital commerce space.

"Digital Tsunami" explores the profound impact of digital innovation on industries worldwide, from finance to healthcare, and offers a roadmap for navigating the technological revolution

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech visionary Louis Hernandez, Jr. today launched Digital Tsunami , a compelling new book which delves into the transformative impact of the digital era on industries across the globe and provides actionable strategies for businesses navigating this rapidly evolving landscape.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is the founder and CEO of multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon CapitalSM, where he plays a key role in shaping the firm's investments and direction, particularly in the sports and media technology, financial technology, and digital commerce space. He is an award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive and investor, philanthropist, and author. Hernandez has over 30 years of leading multiple companies that have transformed the media, finance, and commerce industries including Grass Valley, Avid, and Open Solutions. Having been inducted into the Innovator Leadership Hall of Fame by Banking Technology News, he is also a sought-after speaker and advisor who has advised or been on the board of some of the most recognized companies in the world such as HSBC, Infosys, and Edison.

Hernandez's deep understanding of the technology and financial services sectors is fully leveraged in Digital Tsunami, where he provides a unique perspective in analyzing the effects of digital transformation on our lives, to predict where we are heading, and to offer crucial advice on how to successfully navigate the changes ahead.

Digital Tsunami reflects Hernandez's firsthand experience and vision for how technology will continue to drive the future of industries around the globe. It first addresses the rapid digital transformation happening at an unprecedented pace and disrupting industries worldwide through technologies like AI and blockchain, then offers timely insights into how technology is fundamentally reshaping business models.

Digital Tsunami is not just a book about technology-it is Hernandez's call to action for business leaders to embrace the digital revolution and adapt to a world where technology drives every facet of business and society. Readers can discover actionable strategies that will help executives navigate technological disruption and future-proof their organization, making it especially relevant in today's fast-moving, tech-driven world.

Told through Hernandez's unique perspective as both an investor and respected thought leader in the global technology space, Digital Tsunami is a must-read for anyone in business or finance.

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon ToolkitSM, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at

About Louis Hernandez Jr.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is the founder, chairman, CEO, and major investor of Black Dragon Capital. He is an award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive, investor, philanthropist, and author. His focus and passion are to advance technology initiatives, enabling active collaboration and connection between individuals, teams, and businesses. He searches for disruptive technology that strengthens economic stability within communities with a strong emphasis on impact investing and outstanding returns.

He is a sought-after leader, and advisor to global organizations around the world. Hernandez is also a prolific author with several published works. His bibliography includes Too Small to Fail (2010), Saving the American Dream (2013), The Storyteller's Dilemma (2017), and his latest book, Digital Tsunami (2025).

