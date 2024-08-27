Free & Equal Elections Foundation Announces Coalition To Promote Open And Inclusive Debates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free & Equal Open Debates Coalition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Free & Equal Foundation has created a coalition to advocate for an open debate, challenging the TV networks to include all qualified presidential and vice presidential candidates at its upcoming debate. This coalition calls for the inclusion of Dr. Cornel West (I), Dr. Jill Stein (G), Chase Oliver (L), Randall Terry (C), and Claudia de la Cruz (PSL) in the presidential debate and inclusion of Melina Abdullah (I), Butch Ware (G), Mike Ter Maat (L), Pastor Stephen Broden (C), and Karina Garcia (PSL) in the vice presidential debate.

The Free & Equal Elections is set to host its fourth 2024 Free & Equal Presidential Debate this Fall.

"In the spirit of fair representation, it is essential that voters hear from all qualified presidential candidates," stated Christina Tobin, Founder of the Free & Equal Elections. "Our coalition is calling on the TV networks to provide a platform where voices across the political spectrum can be heard. The American public deserves a robust, inclusive debate that addresses the concerns of all voters, not just highlighting those of republicans and democrats."

Coalition members include:

Political Parties and Organizations: National Libertarian Party, National Green Party, National Constitution Party, Transhumanist Party, New America Party, Green Party of Washington State, Green Party of Utah, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, Together Purple PAC, Open the Debates Media, Education, and Advocacy Groups: Accuracy in Media, American Access Institute, BioViva, Castle Gordon Eco Farm, Causeberry, Digital Democracy Project, FreedomFest, Free The People, Free Thought Project, Global Research, Good Party, Ifers, Independent Political Report, Iron Light, JoeFromTexas, Keep Hope Alive with Reverend Jesse Jackson, The Kim Iversen Show, Leon Media Network, The Liberty Beacon, The Liberty Sentinel, Liberty Roundtable, Maverick News, Minds, Mojeek, New America, New Orleans Politics, Next Election, Outsider Media Foundation, PowerBack, Project Positive Change, Politics 365, Quantum Collective, Rank the Vote, Redacted News, Rumble, The Santita Jackson Show, Smart Ballots, Zero Hedge

The Free & Equal Elections Foundation urges all media outlets to join this effort to help promote a truly free and open debate.

For more information or to join the coalition, visit the Free & Equal website .

