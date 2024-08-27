Spacex Postponed Launch Of Polaris Dawn Mission Due To Helium Leak
8/27/2024 3:12:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The American company SpaceX postponed the launch of the Polaris
Dawn commercial mission for a day due to the discovery of a helium
leak, Azernews reports.
"The teams are conducting a more thorough check of the helium
leak. The launch will take place no earlier than Wednesday, August
28," the publication notes.
The next launch window, as indicated on the SpaceX website, will
open at the John F. Kennedy Space Center (Florida) at 03:38 local
time (11:38 Baku time).
As part of the Polaris Dawn mission, for the first time in
history, non-professional astronauts are to be spacewalked. The
crew included billionaire Jared Isaacman, pilot, retired U.S. Air
Force Lieutenant Colonel Scott Poteet and engineers Sarah Gillis
and Anna Menon.
