EQS-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Payments Group Holding – Separation from the SGT Group completed

27.08.2024 / 20:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++

The Payments Group Holding – Separation from the SGT Group completed



Frankfurt/Main, 27 August 2024 – The Payments Group Holding (“PGH”), currently still trading as SGT German Private Equity, investment holding company based in Frankfurt am Main, is completing its separation from the SGT Capital Group with the imminent entry of the resolved change of name in the commercial register. The remaining companies within the PGH sphere that carried the abbreviation SGT in their names have also eliminated it: SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. was renamed into TGS24 Pte. Ltd., and SGT German Private Equity Management was renamed into The Payments Group Management. Its CEO and founder, Christoph Gerlinger, resigned from the management positions he temporarily held at SGT Group and its affiliated companies already on or before 27 September 2023, at Ultimate BidCo GmbH, Ultimate HoldCo GmbH, SGT Ultimate GP GmbH, ELT BidCo GmbH, ELT HoldCo GmbH and SGT ELT GP GmbH, as well as at SGT Beteiligungsberatung GmbH on 9 October 2023. On 14 February 2024, he has also withdrawn the membership of his GmbH in SGT Capital LLC and thus resigned from his position as a partner in the private equity group. The ticker symbol was changed from“SGF” to“PGH”. Thus PGH and Christoph Gerlinger on the one hand and the SGT Capital Group and its partners around Joseph Pacini, Carsten Geyer and Marianne Rajic on the other no longer have any ties or are related by name, except for certain financial liabilities of various SGT entities to the PGH. The majority of these are collateralized. With SGT Capital AG in Switzerland, established in 2024, PGH and Christoph Gerlinger had no connection whatsoever from the outset.



A bout The Payments Group Holding The Payments Group Holding (“PGH”) is a listed investment holding based in Frankfurt am Main. From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the former name German Startups Group, The Payments Group Holding, currently still trading as SGT German Private Equity, holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Tech Startups. For more information about The Payments Group Holding, please visit .



Investor Relations Contact Rosenberg Strategic Communications

Dirk Schmitt

...

+49 170 302 8833



27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Senckenberganlage 21 60325 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: 069-348690520 Fax: 069-348690529 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4 WKN: A1MMEV Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1976175



End of News EQS News Service