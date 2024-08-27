Mandrill Tech Is Pioneering The Future Of Sustainable Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Davent Low, Chief Executive Officer of Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd.

The Mandrill Tech team.

- Davent Low, Chief Executive Officer of Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Cone Communications / Sustainability report in 2022, a staggering 85% of global consumers indicate that a company's commitment to ESG issues would influence their decision to purchase a product or service from that company. Davent Low, Chief Executive Officer of Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd recognised this shift early on, and under his leadership, Mandrill Tech has developed a comprehensive suite of ESG solutions designed to help businesses thrive sustainably.Mandrill Tech is redefining the role of the tech leader. The company, renowned for its Big Data and AI -powered solutions, is making waves for its steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship. Low's vision is to merge innovation with responsibility, creating a blueprint for businesses looking to flourish whilst preserving the planet.Low's leadership extends beyond the boardroom. This holistic approach to business has transformed Mandrill Tech into a model for other companies seeking to balance profit with purpose.A Visionary Leader-------------------------Davent Low is not your typical tech chief executive. While Mandrill Tech is renowned for its AI-powered solutions, it's the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability that sets it apart. This commitment is deeply rooted in Low's personal philosophy and professional vision.“I believe in the Chinese proverb, 'Take from society, give back to society',” Low explains.“This principle has guided us since our inception. It aligns perfectly with ESG principles, which many people are becoming aware of.”“Despite being an SME, we have already been actively involved in social responsibility initiatives. This includes providing a free platform for Paralympic Malaysia to register all Paralympic athletes, as well as organising annual corporate social responsibility activities such as repainting a National school in Pantai”, Low elaborated.Mandrill Tech's journey towards sustainability is evident in its solutions.“Our software helps corporates reduce paper and resource usage, promoting good governance,” Low says.“It's about running our business genuinely and being a responsible employer.”However, Low acknowledges the challenges businesses face in implementing ESG practices.“Many companies don't know where to start,” he says.“Data collection, consistency, and regulatory compliance are major hurdles.” Mandrill Tech's response? Their Lestar ESG software is designed to streamline data collection, ensure accuracy, and facilitate regulatory compliance.“We debunk the myth that sustainable solutions are costly,” Low asserts.“Our subscription-based Lestar ESG offers a quick and affordable implementation process. We also provide consultation and training services to guide companies on their ESG journey.”Mandrill Tech's commitment extends beyond the environmental aspect of ESG.“Our company culture is built on trust, respect, and a focus on results,” Low shares.“We believe in empowering our employees, and our ESOS scheme is a testament to that. We're creating an 'employee-owned company' culture.”Transparency and accountability are paramount in ESG. Mandrill Tech collaborates with ProQuest, an ESG Training Firm, to ensure alignment with industry standards.“We're also partnering with organisations like ProQuest to amplify our ESG impact,” Low adds.“Our AI-driven centralised data repository, coupled with ProQuest's expertise, empowers businesses to track, analyse, and report ESG metrics effectively.”Looking ahead, Low is enthusiastic about AI's potential to drive sustainability. He explains that Lestar ESG is incorporating Generative AI to create a real-time LLM AI-Chatbot for easier data retrieval. Additionally, they're developing a Machine Learning engine to provide precise forecasting and predictive capabilities for ESG indicators.For aspiring entrepreneurs, Low's advice is clear:“Leverage technology and foster a culture of innovation. Always remember, the future belongs to those who embrace change.”Low's vision for Mandrill Tech is ambitious yet grounded.“We want to empower Malaysian SMEs and corporations with AI solutions to enhance their global competitiveness,” he says.“By doing so, we can contribute to a sustainable future for our nation.”Low's personal journey is as inspiring as his professional achievements. His passion for digital literacy and reducing electronic waste reflects a holistic approach to sustainability. He believes in creating a future where technology is a force for good, accessible to all, and mindful of the planet.Low is more than just a tech chief executive; he's a visionary leader shaping a sustainable future. His story is a testament to the power of combining business acumen with a deep-rooted commitment to environmental and social responsibility.Mandrill Tech's influence extends beyond its core business. Low emphasises the importance of digital literacy and accessibility.“I believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to harness the power of technology,” he states. The company is actively involved in initiatives that provide digital training and resources to underserved communities.Additionally, Low is passionate about reducing electronic waste.“The rapid pace of technological advancement often leads to an increase in electronic waste,” he explains. Mandrill Tech supports recycling programmes that promote the reuse and repurposing of electronic components.Mandrill Tech is creating a more equitable and environmentally friendly future by fostering a digital responsibility and sustainability culture.Mandrill Tech's commitment to sustainability is evident not just in its operations but also in its partnerships. The company collaborates with various organisations, including environmental groups and academic institutions, to drive research and development in sustainable technologies. Mandrill Tech aims to accelerate the transition to a greener economy by sharing knowledge and resources.As a leading tech company, Mandrill Tech is setting a new benchmark for corporate responsibility. The company's success exemplifies that financial growth and positive social impact can be achieved simultaneously. Low's visionary leadership should inspire the next generation of business leaders to prioritise sustainability and work towards a better world for all.To further amplify Mandrill Tech's impact, the company is actively engaged in policy discussions and advocating for regulations that promote sustainable business practices. Low believes that governments play a crucial role in creating an enabling environment for companies to thrive whilst minimising their environmental impact.Mandrill Tech's journey serves as a beacon for other businesses, demonstrating that sustainable practices can be a catalyst for innovation and growth. As the world grapples with pressing environmental and social challenges, leaders like Low are essential in steering businesses towards a more sustainable future.

Low Chan Yew

Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd

+60 16-222 6899

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.