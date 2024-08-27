Injectsense Completes First Human Implantation Of Its Ultraminiaturized Intraocular Pressure Sensor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wireless IOP-ConnectTM Provides Direct Path to the First Dynamic Look at IOP from Inside the Eye Without Patient Intervention

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Injectsense, a sensor-enabled digital company, today announced the successful completion of the first human implant and wireless intraocular pressure (IOP) measurements using its FDA breakthrough-designated, ultraminiature implantable sensor.



The Injectsense iOP-Connect intra-ocular pressure sensor (yellow), for glaucoma, loaded on tip of injector tool with clear cover removed. The sensor is gently delivered to the pars plana region of the eye in a self-anchoring, suture-less procedure in the doctor's office. Next step: integration of a solid state micro battery (thin film) that provides 24/7 IOP measurement over decades. The first human implantation in Santiago, Chile, by Dr. Juan Mura was successful.

The

IOP-Connect system study is led by Dr. Juan Mura of the Centro de la Vision in Santiago, Chile. Dr. Mura performed the implant procedure, demonstrating the feasibility of the minimally invasive, suture-less delivery. The team collected IOP data using an external reader. Following the successful first implant, the trial is continuing with a target enrollment of 20 subjects.



"From a physician's perspective, this is a major step toward understanding IOP fluctuations and providing more effective glaucoma treatment," said Dr. Juan Mura, MD, Centro de La Vision. "It's extremely exciting to have a direct path to an implantable sensor that will provide autonomous measurement 24/7."



"Although safety is the primary focus of this study, we are also informing our product design to meet the expectations of ophthalmologists across the globe," said

Ariel Cao, President/CEO of Injectsense Inc. "We expect these sensors to be easily delivered in the doctor's office."



The next steps for the company include fine tuning of the delivery tool and incorporating the

Injectpower SAS solid-state microbattery into the sensor for autonomous and continuous measurement of IOP from inside the eye. The final product platform will use "smart glasses" worn by patients for a few minutes each week that will

wirelessly recharge the sensor and securely upload sensor-stored data to a smart phone and the cloud.

ABOUT

INJECTSENSE

Injectsense is a sensor-enabled digital health company that enables tracking of progressive disease indicators and assessment of therapy effectiveness. The company's Silicon Valley product team combines cutting-edge advances in microelectronics with best-in-class medical device development and expertise. Its systems provide continuous, clinically actionable information through an implantable ultra-miniature sensor coupled with a secure digital health platform. Injectsense received Series B funding in April 2019 and is expecting to close a Series C round in 2024. Injectsense currently has development revenue from a major non-ophthalmic device company. It has established a supply chain with the capacity for hundreds of thousands of devices per month. The device is currently for clinical investigation only and is not commercially available. For more information visit injectsense.



For more information contact

Tom

Breunig

Director, Corporate Communications

Injectsense Inc.

(510) 847-1637

[email protected]

