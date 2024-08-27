Echelon Secures $3.5 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Defi Lending On Move Based Blockchains

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) Aptos is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain that employs Move, a Rust-based language for writing smart contracts, initially developed in Meta's Deim project. Aptos's vision is a blockchain that brings mainstream adoption to web3 and empowers an ecosystem of performant applications.

