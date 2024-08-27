Celebration Pediatrics Announces Remaining Meet & Greet Dates For 2024 And Reminds Families To Schedule Back-To-School Physicals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pediatrics is excited to announce the remaining Meet & Greet dates for 2024. These events provide an excellent opportunity for families to meet our dedicated pediatricians, tour our facility, and ask any questions they may have regarding their children's and well-being.

The Meet & Greet schedule is as follows:



September 12, 2024:

Dr. Zorrilla

October 8, 2024:

Dr. Bob

November 14, 2024:

Dr. Zorrilla December 10, 2024:

Dr. Anwer

"We understand how important it is for parents to feel comfortable and confident in their choice of pediatric care," said Robert Dabrow, MD, FAAP, Medical Director at Celebration Pediatrics. "These Meet & Greet sessions are designed to help parents get to know us better and address any concerns they may have about their child's health."

In addition to our Meet & Greet events, Celebration Pediatrics would like to remind families that it is essential to schedule their children's back-to-school physicals. These physicals are crucial for ensuring that children are in good health and ready to thrive in the upcoming school year. Back-to-school physicals can help identify any potential health issues early, ensure vaccinations are up-to-date, and provide an opportunity to discuss any developmental or behavioral concerns with a healthcare professional.

Parents are encouraged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. Our team at Celebration Pediatrics is committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to every child in our community.

To schedule a Meet & Greet or a back-to-school physical, visit our website for online booking options at or call us at (407) 566-9700.

About Celebration Pediatrics

Celebration Pediatrics is dedicated to providing exceptional pediatric care to children of all ages. Our team of experienced pediatricians offers a wide range of services, including routine check-ups, vaccinations, and treatment of illnesses and injuries. We are committed to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all families.

