Brazil deploys military aircrafts to combat severe wildfires

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Brazilian government announced that it is deploying military aircraft to assist in combating the severe wildfires devastating the southeastern state of São Paulo. Waldez Goes, the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, stated that the Defense Ministry has been directed to mobilize aircraft to support firefighting efforts in the affected areas. This response includes the deployment of a KC-390 cargo aircraft by the Air Force to aid in battling the fires.



Minister Goes linked the intensity of the fires to the ongoing "complicated climate emergency situation," highlighting the severe impact of high temperatures and low humidity on the region. The move to utilize military resources underscores the critical nature of the fires, which have prompted a significant governmental response.



In a related development, the governor of São Paulo has declared a state of emergency in 45 municipalities across the state. This declaration reflects the widespread and severe nature of the wildfires, which have significantly affected the state's agriculture and infrastructure.



Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires, noting that while some are attributed to natural climate conditions, there are suspicions that arson may have played a role, particularly in sugar cane fields. The combination of environmental factors and potential human intervention has complicated efforts to control and extinguish the fires.

