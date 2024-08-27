Wildfires ravaging Brazil's southeastern São Paulo inflicts losses of USD182M

(MENAFN) The wildfires ravaging Brazil's southeastern São Paulo state have inflicted significant economic damage, with losses estimated at up to 1 billion reals (approximately 182 million U.S. dollars) over just three days, according to regional governor Tarcisio de Freitas. In an interview with GloboNews, de Freitas highlighted the extensive impact of the fires, which have triggered a maximum alert in more than 50 towns, including key agricultural hubs like Ribeirão Preto, where the fires have now been controlled.



The fires have caused severe disruptions, including the suspension of classes in at least four cities on Monday due to the accumulation of heavy ash. Governor de Freitas expressed difficulty in precisely estimating the full extent of the damage but confirmed that the economic impact on agribusiness has been particularly devastating. He emphasized the state's commitment to supporting the agribusiness sector, acknowledging its crucial role in the local economy.



The recent outbreak of wildfires, exacerbated by drought and extreme heat, has seen approximately 2,316 fires in recent days. This figure is nearly seven times higher than the wildfires reported in August of the previous year, as noted by the National Institute for Space Research. The scale of the current wildfire crisis has raised considerable concern among residents and officials.



In response to the fires, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemned them as intentional acts, leading the Federal Police to launch an investigation into potential environmental crimes. The government is now focusing on addressing the crisis and mitigating further damage while seeking to hold accountable those responsible for the fires.

