POCO Pad 5G Hits The Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 27th August 2024: POCO, a brand synonymous with rapid growth in India\'s consumer tech space, today commenced the sale of the POCO Pad 5G in India, available on Flipkart, starting 12 PM. With this device, POCO India has marked its entry into the tablet market, bringing its signature combination of cutting-edge and unbeatable value to a new product category.



The POCO Pad 5G is designed for immersive entertainment at comfortable portability. The device delivers a stunning visual experience with 2.5K and 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. Equipped with Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, it perfectly balances entertainment, productivity, and creativity on the go. Powered by Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2, this next generation Pad boasts a powerful 10000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device comes with the POCO Smart Pen, POCO Keyboard and a back case. Additionally, the POCO Pad offers 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates.



The POCO Pad 5G is available in two color options; Pistachio Green and Cobalt Blue. Buyers making payments through SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards will be eligible for a discount of INR 3000 to make the device even more lucrative for Zillennials. On top of that, POCO is offering an additional INR 1000 discount for students on the first day of the sale, leading to an effective price of INR 19,999* for the 8GB+128GB storage variant and INR 21,999* for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.



What's more? To truly empower its users with a seamless entertainment and productivity experience, the POCO Pad 5G comes with a free 1-year Times Prime membership for first 1500 customers and a free 6-month subscription to MS Office 365 (available to all buyers). It can be added as a bundle for INR 1 at the time of purchase. No cost EMIs are available with all leading banks for 3 months and 6 months.



About POCO



POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of 'Made of MAD' - with a key focus on its POCO fans' requirements. It\'s built on a relentless pursuit of technology that its fans truly need, with an aim to democratize decision-making and ensure continuous product updates to ensure the highest levels of user satisfaction.

Company :-Burson

User :- Gargi Sharma

Email :...