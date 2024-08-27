Working To Address Equity In Premature Nutrition, National Black Nurses Association And Prolacta Bioscience Support H.R. 7141

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Prolacta Bioscience)



Legislation Increases Access to Proven Nutrition for Preemies

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience ®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill and premature infants, joins the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to promote the Supporting Premature Infant Nutrition Through Access to an Exclusive Human Milk Diet resolution (H.R. 7141). The legislation, introduced to advance health equity by U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., requires no-cost coverage of human-milk based fortifier under Medicaid and commercial insurance for preemies.

During the recent 52nd Annual NBNA Institute and Conference in San Francisco, the NBNA expressed concern regarding the preterm birth rate among Black babies, which is 1.5 times higher than the rate among all other babies, and the infant mortality rate of Black babies is nearly two times higher

than the national rate.1 Extensive data show that compared to cow milk-based products, an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) with Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional fortifiers has been clinically proven in numerous clinical studies to reduce the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC)2-4 and improve long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes.5,6 NEC is a devastating intestinal disease that affects premature or very low birth weight infants and can lead to surgery or death.

"Black infants have the highest mortality rate in the United States," said Dr. Sheldon D. Fields, president of the NBNA. "While many factors contribute to this statistic, we are proud to support H.R. 7141 to better protect Black preemies through increased access to an exclusive human milk diet. The deaths of Black babies and mothers are largely preventable, and with commonsense changes to infant nutrition, we can help improve health outcomes through proven nutrition in every NICU, regardless of the ZIP code."

The health disparities in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) are based on a variety of factors, including race, ethnicity, and income level, among others, and H.R. 7141 would make a significant difference to ensure that all premature infants have access to the highest standard of care available.

"Passing H.R. 7141 would represent a significant win for infant nutrition and health equity," said Melinda Elliott, MD,

FAAP, chief medical officer for Prolacta and a practicing neonatologist. "Decades of research and clinical recommendations support access to an exclusive human milk diet to improve health outcomes for very low birth weight infants. By increasing access to these essential products, NICUs will have more tools to support premature infants, particularly Black babies who are disproportionately impacted. We thank Congressman McGarvey for introducing this critical bill and thank the NBNA for their partnership to raise awareness for our most vulnerable population."

About NBNA

Founded in 1971, the mission of NBNA is "to serve as the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations ensuring equal access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities, and improving health." NBNA represents over 350,000 Black registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, nursing students, and retired nurses from the USA, Eastern Caribbean, and Africa through 113 chartered chapters in 34 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at NBNA .

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® is a global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve health outcomes for critically ill and premature infants. More than 100,000 extremely premature infants worldwide7

have benefited from Prolacta's human milk-based products, which have been evaluated in more than 30 peer-reviewed clinical studies. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards, with over 20 validated tests for screening and testing human milk. Prolacta's manufacturing process uses vat pasteurization to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting nutritional composition and bioactivity. Learn more at ,

on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Loren Kosmont

[email protected]

310-721-9444

References

Mortality and Morbidity. March of Dimes. Updated February 2024. Accessed August 19, 2024.Assad M, Elliott MJ, Abraham JH. Decreased cost and improved feeding tolerance in VLBW infants fed an exclusive human milk diet. J Perinatol. 2016;36(3):216-220. doi:10.1038/jp.2015.168Hair AB, Peluso AM, Hawthorne KM, et al. Beyond necrotizing enterocolitis prevention: improving outcomes with an exclusive human milk-based diet [published correction appears in Breastfeed Med. 2017 Dec;12(10):663]. Breastfeed Med. 2016;11(2):70-74. doi:10.1089/bfm.2015.0134Sullivan S, SchanlerRJ, Kim JH, et al. An exclusively human milk-based diet is associated with a lower rate of necrotizing enterocolitis than a diet of human milk and bovine milk-based products. J Pediatr. 2010;156(4):562-7.e1. 1016/j.2009.10.040Hair AB, Patel AL, Kiechl-Kohlendorfer U, et al. Neurodevelopmental outcomes of extremely preterm infants fed an exclusive human milk-based diet versus a mixed human milk + bovine milk-based diet: a multi-center study.J Perinatol. 2022;42(11):1485-1488. doi: 10.1038/s41372-022-01513-3Bergner EM, ShypailoR, VisuthranukulC, et al. Growth, body composition, and neurodevelopmental outcomes at 2 years among preterm infants fed an exclusive human milk diet in the neonatal intensive care unit: a pilot study. Breastfeed Med. 2020;15(5):304-311. doi:10.1089/bfm.2019.0210Data on file; estimated number of premature infants fed Prolacta's products from January 2007 to August 2023.

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience