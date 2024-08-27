Like Harry, Meghan Feels People Are Unfairly Picking On Her

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle became quite emotional due to the criticism surrounding her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, The Mirror reported. The Duchess of Sussex introduced this venture in March but initially kept the specifics under wraps, leaving fans curious about what it would offer.

In a filmed at their Montecito mansion, Meghan Markle was shown in the kitchen and around their luxurious property. Reports reveal that she plans to introduce a range of products , including kitchen items, homeware, oils, nut butters, jams, preserves, fragrances and furnishings.

The publication added that Meghan's initial excitement around her new brand quickly faded. With no further updates on when American Riviera Orchard would launch, Meghan had to plan a major PR campaign to boost her reputation.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn thinks Meghan likely felt deeply disappointed by the lukewarm response to her brand and the negative feedback about her new jam.

"The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," Quinn said.

"She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don't admire her work," he added.

According to Quinn, Meghan wasn't ready to handle criticism over American Riviera Orchard. Meghan is particularly sensitive about her lavish lifestyle in the US, believing it should be praised rather than judged, the Royal Family commentator said.

Meghan Markle's major publicity campaign

Reports suggest that Prince Harry's wife is gearing up for a major publicity campaign ahead of the launch of American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess plans to boost her brand's visibility by appearing on various talk shows, podcasts and interviews with chosen journalists.

She seems keen on enhancing her reputation in both the US and the UK and aims to increase online sales once the brand is launched, The Mirror added.