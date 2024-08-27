Per Scholas Expands Tech Training To Buffalo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The launch of the new Buffalo campus represents a pivotal moment in the efforts to bridge the digital skills gap and foster economic growth in the community;

Per Scholas Buffalo is now accepting applications for IT Support course

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Scholas, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing economic mobility through rigorous and no-cost training, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campus in Buffalo, New York. This expansion aims to provide residents with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the rapidly growing IT sector. Per Scholas will equip individuals with the expertise required to secure high-paying, sustainable careers in the rapidly growing technology industry in Buffalo. Per Scholas Buffalo will serve as a hub for innovative learning and career advancement from its newest campus located in historic Larkinville.

Per Scholas' tuition-free tech training is now available to local residents thanks to support from Empire State Development via a $1 million New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Pay for Performance (P4P) operating grant, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Amazon, the NFL Foundation, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Per Scholas expands no-cost technology training to Buffalo, New York.

Continue Reading

Applications are now open

for Buffalo residents looking to access technology careers and potentially triple their salaries through Per Scholas' proven model. The inaugural 13-week, full-time IT Support course cohort, which will begin mid-October, combines technical skills and business professional development, leading to industry-recognized credentials like CompTIA A+ and Google IT Support certifications.

Providing pathways for alumni with diverse backgrounds for successful careers in tech, this rigorous IT Support course equips aspiring technologists with the knowledge and skills for a wide range of entry-level tech careers across Per Scholas' network of employer partners ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups. As the third Per Scholas campus to open in New York, the proven model continues to unlock potential for individuals, communities, and companies throughout the state. In fact, every dollar invested in Per Scholas has resulted in an $8 net economic return.

"Per Scholas is thrilled to expand into Buffalo, a community full of promise and untapped potential," said Per Scholas President & CEO Plinio Ayala. "We're honored to have received such a warm welcome and a rallying of support from tremendous organizations, and humbled by the collaboration with local experts to serve both businesses and neighborhoods seeking opportunities for professional growth. Our goal is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of future technologists and the community at large."

"New York State is committed to advancing the Buffalo communities that have faced historical economic disinvestment, and Per Scholas' training programs provide one way to do so," said Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight. "Made possible in part through a grant from the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development, Per Scholas Buffalo's landmark campus is the first campus in New York State outside the New York City metropolitan area. It provides immediate opportunities for access to thriving tech careers, strengthening the community in a tangible way, and will create a brighter future for all."

"For Buffalo to continue its path toward becoming a leader in tech, it needs to invest in developing the workforce of tomorrow," Congressmember Tim Kennedy said. "Efforts like that of Per Scholas are providing the resources, training, and network necessary to expand our tech workforce in the Western New York region. With an emphasis on equity, Per Scholas programming will allow more people to find rewarding work in innovative new fields right here in Buffalo."

Assembly member Jon D. Rivera said, "The launch of Per Scholas' new Buffalo campus represents a pivotal milestone for Buffalo's growing tech sector and a boon to our region's economy. Coupled with the research and innovation soon to be produced by Governor Hochul's Empire AI initiative, the new Per Scholas campus in Buffalo's Larkin district will equip local workers with the experience they need in cybersecurity and software engineering to secure great technology careers in Buffalo. We are currently seeing a rapid growth in AI-technology and related fields; we need to ensure that no part of the labor force is left behind. By championing future-proof skills and talent, we can equip our workforce with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy."

"Per Scholas has developed an exceptionally successful model for career development that we are excited to support. The program is opening up new opportunities for people who are passionate about entering the burgeoning tech field across Western New York," said Amber Slichta, Vice President of Programs and Learning at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. "The skills gained through Per Scholas have the potential to fuel a lifetime career of good-paying jobs. By matching newly skilled individuals with employer needs, we're making a difference in the region."

"Upskilling and workforce development is a priority throughout the nation, and even more so recently here in the Buffalo community," said Carley Graham Garcia, Head of Community Affairs for Amazon in New York. "Amazon is proud to partner with Per Scholas, who is empowering individuals eager to launch a thriving career. By expanding skills training opportunities in Buffalo, this initiative will help more of our community tap into steady careers attached to life-changing compensation. At the same time, we'll build and upskill a talent pipeline that brings even greater economic investment to Western New York."

"The NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative is proud to support the launch of Per Scholas' Buffalo campus as they continue to break barriers and create positive change, especially for people of color in Buffalo," said NFL Vice President, Social Responsibility Clare

Graff. "With Per Scholas, these individuals are empowered to enter the tech industry and launch thriving careers, aligning with our mission of advancing economic opportunities for underserved populations."

"Per Scholas' expansion into the Buffalo community is exciting and transformative," noted Howard Zemsky of Larkin Development. "The work that Per Scholas will do in the Larkin District will transform the lives of the Buffalo community and local companies, and I look forward to the economic growth their alumni will bring to this community."

"Workforce development is a key strategy to build the regional economy by connecting people and jobs, and fulfilling the needs of employers seeking talent. Per Scholas' new Buffalo Campus will be a critical partner in growing Western New York's tech training opportunities, strengthening our region's workforce to meet the needs of job seekers and creating a reliable talent pipeline for industry," said Laura Quebral, CEO, Center for Regional Strategies, an intermediary partner with the Western New York Manufacturing and Tech Coalition.

"I am thrilled to welcome Per Scholas to Buffalo. Their proven track record in training and developing a diverse tech workforce will benefit our community, where there is a strong demand for skilled tech professionals," said Stephen Tucker, Executive Director of the Western New York Manufacturing & Tech Workforce Coalition. "Per Scholas is well-equipped to meet this demand by providing high-quality training and job attainment support that will drive economic growth and innovation in our region."

"A healthy community thrives on a strong and diverse workforce landscape and Per Scholas is playing a vital role in building that foundation," said Michael Ball, Vice President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. "By equipping individuals with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in high-demand tech fields, Per Scholas is not only empowering individuals but also strengthening our local economy. As a community-based health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is proud to support their mission, as we share a commitment to improving the health and well-being of our communities."

To learn more about Per Scholas Buffalo, follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook, or visit their page .

About Per Scholas

For nearly 30 years, Per Scholas has been on a mission to drive equity and opportunity in the ever-advancing technology landscape by unlocking the untapped potential of individuals, uplifting communities, and meeting the needs of employers through rigorous tech training. By teaming up with dynamic employer partners, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, we're forging inclusive tech talent pipelines, fulfilling an ever-increasing need for skilled talent. With national remote training and campuses in 20+ cities and counting, Per Scholas offers no-cost training programs in the most sought-after tech skills, spanning Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, Software Engineering, and more. To date, 25,000+ individuals have been trained through Per Scholas, propelling their professional trajectories into high-growth tech careers with salaries three times higher than their pre-training earnings. At Per Scholas, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging aren't just buzzwords-they're in our DNA. 85+ percent of our learners are people of color, two in five are women, and more than half hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. Learn more by visiting PerScholas and follow us on LinkedIn ,

X/Twitter , Facebook ,

Instagram , and

YouTube .

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York's chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of "I LOVE NY," the State's iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, visit ny and ny.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About The NFL Foundation

Inspire Change is a year-round initiative that highlights the impactful social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office, and grant partners to break down barriers to opportunity and end systemic racism. Since 2017, the NFL Family has provided $300 million to more than 40 national grant partners and more than 600 grassroots organizations to advance social justice causes in the areas of education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. To date, the NFL Foundation has provided more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity. To learn more about the NFL's Inspire Change initiative and to view the 2023 Social Justice Impact Report, visit . Follow @InspireChange on Twitter and Instagram. On Facebook, follow .

About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is a trade name of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Since 1936, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield offers a full range of insured, self-insured, and government programs and services covering businesses, families, and individuals, as well as dental and vision plans and stop-loss coverage. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield employs more than 1,400 people and serves as a key economic driver in the region. As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield contributes significantly to organizations that strengthen and enrich the health of the community, including investments of more than $8 million in 2023.

SOURCE Per Scholas