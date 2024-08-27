MODESH WORLD CONCLUDES BIGGEST AND MOST FUN-FILLED SEASON WITH GRAND 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 August 2024: Modesh World, one of the region’s largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities, concluded its most exciting edition ever with its biggest programme of transformative edu-tainment and immersive experiences creating unforgettable summer memories across 58 fun-packed days this season. Grand celebrations for the milestone 25th anniversary captured the hearts of families across the city, bringing more ways than ever for parents and children to create treasured memories with Modesh and his friend Dana. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, the summer season’s favourite attraction also welcomed more than 1,140 people of determination showcasing its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.



Endless summer fun could be found around every corner, with a jam-packed calendar of more than 700 live performances, enchanting theatrical shows, and enriching educational workshops, as well as 170 exhilarating rides and attractions, including 100 thrilling arcade games and VR experiences. Specially curated themed zones were spread over an astounding 22,000 sqm, designed to offer non-stop opportunities for wonder, creativity, and discovery. There were plenty of treats to cater to every craving as well, with over 20 dining options on offer this year.



Commenting on the success of this year’s edition, Suhaila Ghubash, Vice President of Festival and Events at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “For 25 years, Modesh World has brought immense joy to parents and children across the city. Celebrating this incredible legacy, hundreds of thousands of visitors joined us to create cherished memories with their loved ones. This year’s milestone edition undoubtedly set a new standard for family entertainment in Dubai, with thrilling new rides, transformative educational experiences, immersive entertainment, and diverse dining solidifying Modesh World as a must-visit destination during Dubai Summer Surprises. The overwhelming success of this year’s season is a testament to the magic woven into every experience by our incredible team and valuable partners, whose unwavering dedication and hard work helped ensure that every visitor left with memories to treasure for a lifetime. We eagerly look forward to another memorable season next year that will bring even more joy to families.”



The 25th anniversary grand celebrations kicked off with a packed meet-and-greet event with renowned kid-fluencer @shfa_family, who was joined by a mesmerising magician to captivate visitors with enchanting performances and spectacular giveaways.



Adding to the excitement this season, families discovered brand-new thrills at Modesh World. All-new for this year was an exciting Inflatable Park, with nine new attractions that proved to be immensely popular. The first-ever Modesh World Summer Camp delivered inspiring and enriching experiences for hundreds of young visitors aged four to fourteen years old, fostering their curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Youngsters with summer birthdays made their special occasions even more memorable this year by celebrating with Modesh as part of bespoke Birthday Celebration packages.



Ever-popular elements that returned this year included arcade games, VR experiences, interactive workshops, arts and crafts activities, soft play areas, inflatable slides, as well as skilled games.



Modesh and Dana also partnered with leading Dubai government entities to host educational workshops that highlighted important community issues in a fun and entertaining programme. Interactive sessions and stage shows were designed in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Ministry of Community Development, UAE Sports For All Federation, and several others.



Modesh World will return again for next year’s edition of Dubai Summer Surprises to create even more magical memories for residents and visitors. To catch all the highlights of this year’s edition and for updates on the upcoming season, visit @mymodesh on social media and the Modesh World website.



Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.





MENAFN27082024007640016455ID1108605543