(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director General of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, arrived in Russia's Kursk region to inspect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

That is according to Liberty , as reported by Ukrinform.

Grossi intends to talk to the NPP administration, assess the state of the external power and approach routes, which will enable an independent assessment of the situation at the facility. Ukrainian Army's advance in Kursk region put the NPP within the range of its artillery fire.

Previously, the head of the IAEA expressed "special concern" in connection with the proximity of the nuclear plant to the hostility zone, since two of its reactors remain in operation.

On August 17, the head of Rosatom, the aggressor state's nuclear operator, Oleksii Likhachev, in a conversation with Grossi, claimed the Ukrainian side was allegedly preparing a provocation at the Kursk NPP, and asked the head of the IAEA to visit the NPP to assess its safety.

Ukraine has officially rejected accusations of plotting an attack on the nuclear power plant.

After visiting Kursk region, the IAEA Director General is going to Kyiv, where he intends to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Grossi's trip to the Kursk NPP was announced on August, 26. Grossi said the IAEA was extremely concerned about hostilities being waged near the Russian nuclear power plant as its Soviet-era reactors do not have protective domes.