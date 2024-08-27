AFFA Enhances Its Partnership With Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

President of the Azerbaijan Association of Federations (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf has met with Levan Kobiashvili, President of the Georgian Football Federation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting the two leaders engaged in a thoughtful exchange of ideas regarding the ongoing cooperation between their respective organizations, AFFA and GFF.

They touched upon various aspects of their collaboration, , acknowledging the potential benefits that such a partnership could bring

Rovshan Najaf and Levan Kobiashvili expressed a strong sense of optimism about the future of their joint activities.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

The Independent Georgian Football Federation was established on 15 February 1990. It is the governing body of football in Georgia. The federation organizes the football league, the Erovnuli Liga, and the Georgia national football team.

