AFFA Enhances Its Partnership With Georgia
Date
8/27/2024 7:15:53 AM
President of the Azerbaijan Association of football Federations
(AFFA) Rovshan Najaf has met with Levan Kobiashvili, President of
the Georgian Football Federation, Azernews
reports.
During the meeting the two leaders engaged in a thoughtful
exchange of ideas regarding the ongoing cooperation between their
respective organizations, AFFA and GFF.
They touched upon various aspects of their collaboration, ,
acknowledging the potential benefits that such a partnership could
bring
Rovshan Najaf and Levan Kobiashvili expressed a strong sense of
optimism about the future of their joint activities.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
The Independent Georgian Football Federation was established on
15 February 1990. It is the governing body of football in Georgia.
The federation organizes the football league, the Erovnuli Liga,
and the Georgia national football team.
