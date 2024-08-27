Both major party candidates made their vice presidential picks

(MENAFN) As the United States election campaign intensifies, both major party candidates have made their vice presidential picks, signaling strategic maneuvers aimed at key swing states. Former President Donald has selected JD Vance, the Senator from Ohio, while Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.



The choice of a vice presidential candidate often represents a strategic effort to address the primary candidate's weaknesses and enhance their appeal in crucial swing states. In the United States electoral system, the vice president plays a vital role in expanding the presidential candidate's reach and balancing their campaign. The selection process is intricate, influenced by various factors including campaign donors, party officials, and the candidate's personal attributes such as age, gender, race, and political background.





Kamala Harris’s selection of Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, reflects a deliberate strategy to connect with the traditional Democratic base in Middle America, rather than focusing solely on coastal liberal strongholds like California and New York. Walz, who has a background as a former school teacher and congressman, is known for his approachable and grounded demeanor. His choice comes as a surprise to some, particularly as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was previously anticipated to be Harris’s running mate due to Pennsylvania's critical role in the election outcome.



Walz’s selection is seen as a strategic move to appeal to voters in swing states and address the concerns of Middle American constituents. This choice highlights a broader campaign strategy aimed at securing crucial electoral votes and expanding the Democratic base beyond its traditional strongholds.



As the campaign progresses, the impact of these vice presidential picks will become clearer, revealing how well each candidate’s choice aligns with their broader electoral strategy and the influence they may have on the 2024 election results.

