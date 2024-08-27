Durov arrest sparks controversy about legality in relation to EU regulations

(MENAFN) The arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by French authorities has sparked debate about its legality in relation to European Union regulations. According to TASS, which cites a source within the EU’s framework, Durov’s detention appears to exceed the bounds of the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA, which governs online platforms and social media, does not extend to personal or criminal liability, the source explained.



Durov, a Russian tech entrepreneur also holding citizenship in France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis, was detained on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. He faces accusations related to failing to control criminal activities on his platform. While the DSA mandates that service providers must remove content that is banned by European regulators to avoid penalties, it only applies to the operator as a legal entity and does not encompass personal criminal liability.



The TASS source noted that the French authorities' actions in Durov’s case go beyond the DSA’s scope, which typically imposes economic penalties rather than criminal charges. This development has drawn comparisons to the Julian Assange case, with the source suggesting that both instances involve significant legal and political challenges for the founders of prominent independent media entities facing criminal accusations.



The source further indicated that Durov’s legal team could encounter additional hurdles, as the allegations against him might be linked to French national security concerns. This situation complicates the ability to mount a public support campaign, particularly given Durov’s Russian background.



The arrest of Durov raises important questions about the intersection of national security, international law, and digital platform regulation, highlighting the complexities involved when legal actions against individuals intersect with broader geopolitical issues.

