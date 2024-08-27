Pentagon inks defense agreement with India

(MENAFN) The Pentagon and India’s of Defense have formalized a new agreement aimed at bolstering national security through enhanced cooperation on critical resources. The agreement, known as the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA), was officially announced by the United States Department of Defense (DOD) on Thursday. This bilateral, non-binding arrangement marks a significant milestone in the defense relationship between the two nations.



The SOSA will facilitate the exchange of essential industrial resources between the United States and India, addressing unexpected supply chain disruptions that could impact national security needs. The arrangement is intended to strengthen both countries' ability to manage and resolve such disruptions efficiently.



The agreement was signed during the visit of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Washington, where he engaged in discussions with United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The Pentagon hailed the SOSA as a "pivotal moment" in the evolving defense partnership between the United States and India, reflecting a deepening of their strategic collaboration.



India's defense ministry has endorsed the SOSA, emphasizing that the agreement will foster greater cooperation and improve the resilience of the defense supply chain between the two countries. India now becomes the 18th nation to enter into a SOSA with the United States, joining a select group of allies that includes the United Kingdom, Israel, several European Union member states, Australia, South Korea, and others.



The signing of the SOSA follows a broader framework for future defense cooperation established earlier in 2023. This roadmap, agreed upon shortly before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in June, outlines collaborative efforts in key areas such as air combat support, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and munitions.



Despite the growing defense cooperation, major media outlets like the Washington Post and the Financial Times have noted that India is not formally aligned with the United States and will not become a formal ally. Time magazine has observed that India's leadership maintains a strong emphasis on foreign policy independence, a core element of its approach to international relations.

