Glo Fiber Broadband Is Coming To Steubenville, Ohio

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, operated by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN ), announced plans to deploy next-generation, fiber-optic broadband services to approximately 15,000 homes and businesses in Steubenville, Mingo Junction, Wintersville, and surrounding areas in Jefferson County, Ohio.

"As a Jefferson County commissioner, I am excited that the communities of Steubenville, Mingo Junction, and Wintersville will have a fiber alternative for high-speed internet," said Tony Morelli, Jefferson County Commissioner. "Many of our residents have limited internet options today, and making fiber internet available in rural communities is something we are very proud of. This helps us get closer to our goal of expanding fiber internet to residents of Jefferson County."

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 16,000-mile regional fiber network enable

Glo Fiber

to

deliver high

speeds,

low

latency,

and

unparalleled

internet reliability.

The

company

has

earned

a

reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including a growing list of communities in Ohio. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

"Glo Fiber focuses on providing the fastest, most reliable broadband and quality customer service in smaller cities, towns, and rural areas using our 100% fiber-optic network. We now offer internet, voice, and video services to approximately 300,000 homes and businesses, and we are very excited to continue our expansion to additional communities in Ohio," said Shentel's Chief Operating Officer, Ed McKay.



As a leading broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to competitors:





Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt, local customer service

To learn more about

Glo Fiber, please visit



for residential service and

for commercial service.

About

Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). With services now available to approximately 300,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

