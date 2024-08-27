OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation's Call For Synagogue In Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Tuesday, a statement by an extremist in the Israeli who called for establishing a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement by the OIC, affirmed that the city of Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and the capital of the State of Palestine.

The statement continued that all the decision done by the Israeli occupation to Judaize the occupied Jerusalem have no effect and are considered null and void under the international law and international legitimacy resolution.

The Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated on Monday, that the calls by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to establish a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa mosque are an attempts to drag the region into a religious war that will burn everyone, emphasizing that such calls are rejected and extremely dangerous.

The organization also condemn the ongoing incursion and violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque yards by extremist settlers groups and ministers in the Israeli occupation government, under the protection of the occupation troops.

These repeated violations, the organization stated, to the holy sites and freedom of worship is a blatant breach of the Geneva Convention and International Law.

The organization held the Israeli occupation government responsible for the consequences of these ongoing violations, which fueled religious conflicts, extremism and instability in the region.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation reiterated its call for the International Community to take responsibility and intervene to put an end to these serious continuous violations made by the Israeli occupation, and to maintain the historical and legal status of holy sites in the occupied Jerusalem. (end)

fm













MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108604787