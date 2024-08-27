Committed To Providing Transparent, Fair Tax Environment: Abdel Aal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has stressed the authority's commitment to creating a more transparent and fair tax environment and ensuring effective communication with taxpayers. She highlighted the authority's efforts to provide tax awareness and technical support to achieve these goals.

Abdel Aal stated on Monday that the authority is implementing a range of tax awareness initiatives, following the directives of the of Finance to simplify procedures and intensify tax awareness efforts. These initiatives align with the ongoing digitisation and development of the tax systems.

“We are offering a variety of tax awareness methods to ease the burden on taxpayers,” she said.

One initiative is a series of free online awareness seminars aimed at providing institutions and individuals with the latest information on various tax topics. These seminars are divided into two categories: technical and procedural.

The technical seminars cover topics such as navigating electronic systems, including the e-invoicing system, e-receipt system, and unified payroll tax calculation standards. The procedural seminars cover topics such as the practical application of Article 3 of Law No. 30 of 2023, international taxes, tax treatment for freelance professions, taxpayer rights and obligations under the Unified Tax Procedures Law, and tax treatment for content creators, including bloggers.

The topics covered in these seminars are regularly updated based on the latest tax developments and continuous monitoring of follower questions on the Egyptian Tax Authority's official social media platforms.

The seminars are held three times daily throughout the week, except Fridays and Saturdays, from 5 PM to 10 PM. The topics and schedules are announced on the Tax Authority's official Facebook page and website.

To further promote tax awareness, the authority hosts a weekly programme called“Masool Ala El Hawa” (“Official on Air”) every Wednesday at 5 PM.

This programme is a live broadcast on the Egyptian Tax Authority's Facebook page, where each episode focuses on a specific tax-related topic. A tax specialist presents the episode, answers followers' questions via comments, and provides practical, direct responses. The topic of each episode is announced three days prior to the broadcast.

In addition to these initiatives, the authority is continuously updating its website, supplying it with all circulars, executive instructions, laws, and regulations as soon as they are issued, to facilitate easy online browsing and access to information and services provided by the authority.