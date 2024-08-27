Power Play: Maduro Plans 2025 Joint Elections, Warns Opposition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the country will hold joint in 2025.



This election will involve selecting a new parliament, 335 municipal mayors, and 23 regional governors.



Maduro emphasized that his ruling party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) , is already preparing for this major event.



In a televised address, Maduro detailed the government's early preparations. He mentioned that they are reengineering the electoral machinery.



The is determining the methods and identifying candidates for the various positions.



Maduro clarified that these elections will take place within the next 12 months. This sets a firm deadline for the process.







However, he also issued a stern warning to political factions within the country. He stated that groups not recognizing the nation's legally established powers should not participate in the upcoming elections.



This announcement comes amidst ongoing national and international controversy. The controversy centers around Venezuela's recent presidential election held on July 28, 2023.



The main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD), rejected the official results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).



The CNE declared Maduro the winner. The opposition cited alleged irregularities in the electoral process as the basis for their refusal.



In response, the Venezuelan government accused the opposition of orchestrating another coup attempt.



The government claims this attempt is allegedly backed by the United States. They insist that these accusations of electoral fraud are part of a broader strategy.

Background

Maduro's announcement of the 2025 joint elections is a critical development. This move occurs in the context of Venezuela's ongoing political crisis.



The outcome of these elections could have profound implications for the nation's future. These implications extend to both domestic and international relations.



The situation underscores the deep political divide in Venezuela. It also highlights the significant challenges ahead as the country moves toward its next major electoral test.



The announcement could be a strategic move to consolidate power, distract from controversies, marginalize the opposition, and signal democratic intent.



By aligning these elections and setting tight conditions, he might be aiming to secure control and stabilize his administration amid Venezuela's ongoing political crisis.

