Ever Wondered Why Trains Run Faster At Night? Here’S The Answer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Railways is the lifeline of long-distance in the country. Millions of people travel by Indian Railways every day. But do you know why trains run faster at night than during the day?

The first reason for this is that there is less movement of humans and animals on the railway tracks at night than during the day.

No maintenance work is carried out on the railway tracks. Due to this, trains run at higher speeds at night.



At night, the loco pilot driving the train can see the signal from a distance. Due to this, there is no need to reduce the speed in most cases. This allows the train to run continuously at a faster pace.