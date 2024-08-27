Notification Of Major Shareholding
Date
8/27/2024 3:01:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
27 August 2024
Announcement No. 32
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley's total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / ...
Attachments
Major shareholder notification NKT AS 21-08-2024
Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_270822024
