Weeklong Exhibition On 'Arbaeen' Kicks Off At Arts Emporium

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mashq-e-Arbaeen, Dark'e Azadari a weeklong on Arbaeen was kicked started on Monday at Kashmir Arts Emporium here.

The Art, Photography, Calligraphy and Poetry exhibition grabbed the attention of Art lovers who thronged the exhibition on Friday.

The 12th Edition of the exhibition is organized by the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir in collaboration with Edraak – Educational Revival through Arts and Aesthetics in Kashmir.

The exhibition is being conducted under the designations of World Craft City, Srinagar, and UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

According to Rizvi, the exhibition features the works of the Artists and other Creative participants including students of different educational institutions under the theme of“Mashq-e-Arba'een ... Dark-e-Azadari”.

“It will explore different dimensions of Azadari, and understand how the people and the spaces feel during the mourning months of Muharram and Safar. It is our humble tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) and the Martyrs of Karbala through Art and other creative mediums,” Rizvi said.

He further said that the exhibition will serve as an opportunity to study the multidimensional aspects of the observance of the mourning traditions during Muharram in general and Kashmir in particular.

“For the next few days, through the series of creative works we will feel and discuss different historical places and meet people and experts of elegies, poetry, photography, paintings, calligraphy, connect emotionally and share our own experiences and to get first-hand experience of multi- dimensional aspects of Traditions of Azadari.”

He added that the effort also envisions bringing together children, parents, educational and other academics, researchers and scholars from varied backgrounds and above all general society members to know how about Ashura and Arbaeen, the Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS), the Grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and the Message of Karbala.

“The Exhibition, which started from the lawns of University of Kashmir in 2013 has seen a journey of 12 Years. Through these times, each Exhibition has witnessed changes be its concept, creativity and the works on display. With 12 Editions, the Exhibition has showcased over 50 Participants with more than 500 works in these 12 years.”



“It is really an emotional space where every one of us from different backgrounds get one to pay tribute to Imam Hussain,” said Javid Parsa, a visitor.



“The dedication and spirit of our young generation is what is being displayed on the walls of this unique Exhibition. Every artwork speaks a lot about the tradition of Art and Craft and how Azadari is keeping us alive with these signs and symbols,” another visitor, Saleem Sheeshgar who has been following and visiting the Exhibition, said.

Special display has been on the signs and symbols of Kashmiri Azadari with one named“Seel” – woollen made textile worn in Kashmir by elegy reciters during Marsiya Khawhani.