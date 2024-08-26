Monday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Across Africa, a range of significant developments highlight the dynamic nature of its political, economic, and social landscapes.



In Uganda, experts are calling for robust advocacy for digital rights as AI technologies proliferate, raising concerns about privacy and freedom.



In South Sudan, a major partnership with a Chinese firm aims to enhance the nation's oil infrastructure, while Kenyan deploy to the Congo to support UN peacekeeping efforts.



Ethiopia is set to start exporting electricity to Tanzania, bolstering regional cooperation. Morocco 's ambitious plan to build 16 new dams showcases a proactive approach to water security.



Kenya is advancing its energy sector by planning its first nuclear power plant by 2034, signaling a shift towards sustainable energy sources.







The Ethiopian Securities Exchange is preparing to open its doors to foreign investors, aiming to invigorate its economic landscape.



In Mozambique, despite challenges, hydropower remains a dominant energy source. Burkina Faso faces a devastating jihadi attack, underscoring the security challenges in the Sahel region.



Lastly, the Horn of Africa is grappling with a worsening hunger crisis driven by conflict and climate change, emphasizing the urgent need for international support and sustainable solutions.

Promoting Digital Rights Amid AI Growth in Uganda

As Uganda increasingly integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into government operations, legal experts stress the importance of advocating for digital rights.



This digital transformation has led to escalated data collection practices, which, coupled with a push for stringent digital laws, pose significant threats to digital freedoms. These concerns include surveillance, censorship, and disinformation.



During a workshop by CIPESA, attorneys were encouraged to employ strategies like litigation and online activism to challenge these infringements.



Experts also urged the pursuit of class-action lawsuits to counter unlawful surveillance and uphold privacy rights, emphasizing the crucial role of existing digital protection laws.

South Sudan Advances in Oil Infrastructure with Chinese Partnership

South Sudan is set to enhance its oil infrastructure through a strategic partnership with the Chinese firm Shengli Oilfield Keer Engineering and Construction Company (Sokec).



This collaboration aims to establish modern oil refineries and storage facilities to boost the nation's oil production capacity.



The initiative is marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sokec and Nile Petroleum Corporation. This represents a significant advancement for South Sudan's burgeoning oil sector.



Both parties expressed commitment to swift investment, hoping to transform the country's economic landscape through improved operational efficiency and increased production capabilities.

Kenyan Troops Deploy to Eastern Congo for Peacekeeping

Kenya is reinforcing its commitment to regional stability by sending troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission, Monusco.



This deployment aims to help calm tensions in the eastern regions, plagued by ongoing conflicts with armed groups.



The Kenyan Defense Force is confident in the professionalism and readiness of its troops, who have received extensive training for this mission.



Their objectives include protecting civilians, supporting humanitarian efforts, and participating in disarmament initiatives.



This mission is a continuation of Kenya's longstanding dedication to contributing to international peacekeeping efforts.

Ethiopia to Begin Electricity Exports to Tanzania

Ethiopia is expanding its energy export sector by initiating electricity exports to Tanzania, marking a significant step in regional energy collaboration.



This project, managed by Ethiopian Electric Power, aligns with Ethiopia 's broader strategy to enhance its revenue through energy exports.



The transmission of electricity is scheduled to start in mid-September, following the completion of the necessary preparations.



This venture not only strengthens energy ties with Tanzania but also boosts Ethiopia's role as a regional power hub. It provides a sustainable energy source to neighboring countries and promotes regional integration.

Morocco's Major Water Security Initiative: Building 16 New Dams

In response to escalating water scarcity challenges, Morocco has embarked on an ambitious plan to construct 16 new dams across the country.



This initiative aims to significantly increase Morocco's water storage capacity. It also seeks to secure a stable water supply and support both agricultural and economic development.



The project reflects Morocco 's proactive approach to water management, ensuring sustainability, and addressing the needs of its growing population.



Each dam is strategically planned to optimize water conservation and management. This approach enhances the nation's resilience against drought and other climate-related impacts.

Kenya Announces First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034

Kenya plans to build its first nuclear power plant by 2034, a bold step towards diversifying its energy sources and promoting sustainable growth.



The plant is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity, significantly bolstering Kenya's power supply.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, and create employment opportunities.



The government has emphasized the project's potential to transform Kenya into a hub of nuclear technology in Africa.



This transformation aims to ensure energy security and support economic development in the face of growing electricity demands.

Ethiopian Securities Exchange Prepares for Foreign Investors

The Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESE ) is gearing up to welcome foreign investors. It has completed preparations to integrate them into the capital market.



This development aims to enhance Ethiopia's financial sector by attracting foreign investment. This is crucial for the country's economic reforms.



The ESE offers a variety of investment opportunities, including debt securities and shares, aligned with Ethiopia's investment laws.



This initiative is expected to bring a significant influx of capital, expertise, and technology. It will drive Ethiopia's economic ambitions and strengthen its position in the global market.

Mozambique's Hydropower Dominates Amid Low Thermal Output

Mozambique continues to rely heavily on hydropower, with the Cahora Bassa dam playing a central role in the country's energy strategy.



Despite a decrease in thermal energy production, hydropower accounted for a substantial portion of Mozambique's energy output. This was especially notable in the first half of the year.



However, the dam faces challenges such as reduced water levels due to below-average rainfall, attributed to the El Niño phenomenon.



These conditions pose potential risks to energy stability. They highlight the need for diversified energy sources to ensure a consistent supply amidst fluctuating environmental conditions.

Burkina Faso's Severe Jihadi Attack Results in Significant Casualties

A devastating attack by al-Qaida-linked jihadis in central Burkina Faso resulted in the deaths of at least 100 villagers and soldiers.



This incident underscores the growing challenge of jihadi violence in the region, which has escalated tensions and insecurity.



The government's response included military and humanitarian efforts, emphasizing its commitment to protect its citizens and restore stability.



This event marks a significant escalation in the conflict, prompting national and international concern. There is a growing need to assess the effectiveness of current security measures and enhance cooperation and support to combat the increasing jihadi threat.

Hunger Crisis in the Horn of Africa Worsens

The Horn of Africa is facing a severe hunger crisis, exacerbated by ongoing conflicts and climate change.



In North Darfur, Sudan, individuals like Fatima, a widow and mother, endure dire conditions in refugee camps, with limited access to food and resources.



This situation is representative of the broader regional crisis affecting millions, driven by economic instability and environmental challenges.



The international community's response is critical to addressing this humanitarian emergency. It requires concerted efforts to provide aid and develop long-term solutions for food security and sustainable development.



