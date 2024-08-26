Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in attendance of His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who presented their highnesses with the newly appointed ministers.
KHARTOUM -- Kuwait landed its sixth aircraft, as part of the Kuwaiti air bridge, in port Sudan carrying 10 tons of humanitarian aid to relief the affected Sudanese people.
RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian presidency warned that calls by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to build a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque are attempts to drag the region into a religious war.
KUWAIT -- The President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit the Arabian Gulf region on August 27-29, the European Council of the European Union (EU) said.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) introduced new frequencies to prepare for the rollout of the 5G-Advanced network, which provides the world's most sophisticated communications services.
CAIRO -- Kuwait's national swimming team secured six medals which marks the second day of the Arab Aquatics competition in Cairo, raising Kuwait's medal count to 14. (end) mb
