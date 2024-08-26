THE KENDRICK BROTHERS RECEIVE FIFTH A+ CINEMASCORE ON LATEST FILM, 'THE FORGE'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alex Kendrick Secures Fourth A+

CinemaScore as Director

'The Forge' Delivers Solid Opening Weekend

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FORGE was awarded an A+

CinemaScore, making it the fifth in the Kendrick Brothers library, AFFIRM Films announces. This incredible achievement makes history as the fourth for Alex Kendrick as a director. The delivered a solid opening weekend, landing in the top five and closing the weekend with $6.635M in just over 1,800 locations.

THE FORGE builds on the cinematic world inspired by the Kendrick Brothers' 2015 box office hit WAR ROOM which reached the #1 position in its second weekend, and is being hailed as their "most polished work" to date.

"THE FORGE's thousands of positive reviews speak to the appeal of this film," said Rich Peluso, EVP/Head of AFFIRM Films. "Alex and Stephen Kendrick are uniquely gifted in knowing how to connect with their audience."

THE FORGE tells the story of Isaiah Wright, a 19 year old who lives for basketball and video games. A year out of high school, he still has no job, no plans, and no idea how to be a man. At odds with his single mom, Cynthia, Isaiah is given an ultimatum - to step up or move out. Feeling the pull from his friends and the push from his mom, Isaiah is hired by Moore Fitness, but has no idea how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and prayer warrior Miss Clara, and unexpected guidance from his new mentor, Isaiah is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God might have a greater purpose for his life.

The cast of THE FORGE includes familiar faces such as Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER, STAND YOUR GROUND), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3) and newcomer Aspen Kennedy.

THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), and written by Alex & Stephen Kendrick.

The Kendricks' previous films SHOW ME THE FATHER, COURAGEOUS, WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER were also awarded A+ CinemaScores.

Follow THE FORGE on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok at @ForgeMovie or visit theforgemovie .

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, FIREPROOF, THE STAR, COURAGEOUS, PAUL: APOSTLE OF CHRIST, OVERCOMER, WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL, SHOW ME THE FATHER and HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, and A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures and BIG GEORGE FOREMAN in partnership with Columbia Pictures. AFFIRM Films released a unique and epicChristmas musical, JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM in December 2023. AFFIRM Film next release is the much-anticipated Kendrick Brothers' film, THE FORGE. A powerful and faith-filled new movie with familiar friends and inspiring new twists – now exclusively in theaters everywhere. AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets content that inspires, uplifts, and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television, and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at

and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)

is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television

networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit



About Provident Films:

Provident Films creates entertainment to inspire faith and family audiences. Since 2006, the company has led the industry with hits such as Kendrick Brothers' OVERCOMER, WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF, FACING THE GIANTS, and the Erwin Brothers' WOODLAWN and MOMS' NIGHT OUT. Most recently, Provident Films released FAMILY CAMP with Roadside Attractions and and BLUE MIRACLE in partnership with Netflix. Provident Films is part of the Nashville-based Provident Entertainment, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. For more information, visit ProvidentFilms.

About Kendrick Brothers Productions

Kendrick Brothers Productions is the company of brothers Alex, Stephen and Shannon Kendrick that exists to honor God and share the truth and love of Jesus Christ through movies, books, curriculum and speaking. By blending engaging stories with doctrinal integrity, the Kendricks seek to encourage and inspire audiences with resources that

positively

impact their lives and strengthen their faith, families, and personal relationships.

